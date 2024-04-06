Social media has shattered barriers in the music industry - Joeboy

He noted that social media has empowered artists to connect directly with their audience, bypassing traditional gatekeepers and fostering a more democratic environment for artistic expression.

"Social media has been a game-changer for me and many other artists. It has allowed us to reach a global audience without necessarily relying on mainstream media, record labels, or gatekeepers. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have become essential tools for promoting our music and engaging with fans in real-time."

“Now all of a sudden you can just get into the industry by just posting a cover or a song of yourself singing randomly on your bed and next thing is it is getting millions of views and everybody wants to work with you and connect with you,” he explained.

Indeed, the rise of social media has democratized the music industry, enabling independent artists to gain exposure and build a loyal fan base without the backing of major record labels with the ability to share music videos, behind-the-scenes footage, and personal updates directly with fans, artists like Joeboy have been able to cultivate a strong online presence and leverage social media as a powerful marketing tool.

Joeboy also pointed out the drawbacks associated with the platform. He emphasized that while social media provides a platform for self-expression, it also facilitates the creation of a "facade," where individuals can easily be misled.