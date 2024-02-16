Turn a new leaf and be careful of friends - McBrown advises Adu Safowah after Speechathon

Adu Safowah's marathon effort, which commenced at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on February 9, 2024, concluded in the early hours of February 15, 2024, after an impressive 130 hours of continuous speech.

During McBrown's visit to congratulate Adu Safowah on her remarkable feat, the actress commended her for the bold decision to undertake the speech-a-thon, aimed at showcasing Ghana on the global stage.

McBrown, however, took the opportunity to urge her to leave behind the controversies that have surrounded her in the past.

"I came here to support you and thank you for doing this. This is a new chapter in your life, so do away with the past and turn a new leaf. If you continue behaving the same way, people will ridicule you," McBrown emphasized in a video shared by Express GH TV on their YouTube channel.

The seasoned actress also cautioned Adu Safowah to be discerning about the company she keeps, especially those who might hinder her progress.

"Be careful with the people you surround yourself with, especially those who will deny you opportunities. Now, you have a brand, so I would advise you to protect it," McBrown continued.

In response, Adu Safowah expressed gratitude for McBrown's visit, acknowledging the positive impact the actress has had on her life. "I have learned a lot from you... I'm grateful for the visit,"

Adu Safowah, in a post on her Instagram page, referred to the Guinness World Record attempt as a "Rebirth" and thanked God, her fans, and colleagues for their unwavering support throughout the six-day endeavor.

Adu Safowaa is a complex figure whose public image is built on a mix of acting, media presence, and a degree of controversy. While some appreciate her boldness and unfiltered opinions, others view her as overly confrontational and attention-seeking