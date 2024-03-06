ADVERTISEMENT
Wendy Shay extends support to ailing KK Kabobo with generous cash gesture

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a heartwarming display of compassion and generosity, Ghanaian music sensation Wendy Shay has stepped forward to support the ailing veteran actor KK Kabobo with a substantial cash donation.

Wendy Shay supports KK Kabobo

KK Kabobo, a seasoned actor known for his contributions to Ghana's film and television landscape, has been facing health challenges, prompting concerns from well-wishers and industry peers.

Wendy Shay took the initiative to offer financial assistance to ease the actor's medical expenses.

The Rufftown Records signee, Wendy Shay, visited KK Kabobo personally to present the cash donation at the University of Ghana Medical Center.

Wendy Shay shared the heartfelt moment on her social media platforms, expressing her concern for KK Kabobo's well-being and emphasizing the importance of standing together as a community during challenging times.

The post received an outpouring of support and appreciation from fans and fellow industry professionals.

