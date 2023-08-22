ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Xandy Kamel flaunts baby bump

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian actress and television personality Xandy Kamel is savouring motherhood after enduring a rocky journey that included a divorce, numerous miscarriages, and a triumphant new beginning.

Xandy Kamel
Xandy Kamel

The celebrity, who had previously struggled in her personal life, has now been blessed with her first child, signaling a turning point in the story of her life.

Recommended articles

Along the way to becoming a mother, Xandy Kamel, who was previously married to Kaninja, the sports presenter Kwaku Mensah, encountered significant obstacles.

Despite the issues that plagued her relationship with her ex-husband, she remained steadfast in her desire to have a child.

Xandy’s prayers for a child have now been granted, despite the troubled past, giving her a renewed sense of happiness and hope.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

TikTok star Erkuah Official powdered by friends as she completes University of Ghana

TikTok star Erkuah Official powdered by friends as she completes University of Ghana

D Black at Oasis

'We're all victims of Akufo-Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta's wagadri' - D-Black laments

Popular YouTuber Maame Sika’s father give her 3-bedroom house as graduation gift

Popular YouTuber Maame Sika’s father gives her 3-bedroom house as graduation gift [Video]

Nanahemaa Adwoa Awindor

Kojo Antwi never charged me for using 'Dadie Anoma' as signature tune – Nanahemaa Awindor