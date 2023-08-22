The celebrity, who had previously struggled in her personal life, has now been blessed with her first child, signaling a turning point in the story of her life.
ADVERTISEMENT
Xandy Kamel flaunts baby bump
Ghanaian actress and television personality Xandy Kamel is savouring motherhood after enduring a rocky journey that included a divorce, numerous miscarriages, and a triumphant new beginning.
Recommended articles
Along the way to becoming a mother, Xandy Kamel, who was previously married to Kaninja, the sports presenter Kwaku Mensah, encountered significant obstacles.
Despite the issues that plagued her relationship with her ex-husband, she remained steadfast in her desire to have a child.
Xandy’s prayers for a child have now been granted, despite the troubled past, giving her a renewed sense of happiness and hope.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh