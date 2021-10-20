12-year-old girl single-handedly carries pregnant mom in labour across lake at night to hospital

According to, Tuko.co.ke, the young girl exhibited humbling bravery in May this year when her pregnant mother woke her at 3 am, struggling in pain while her father was out fishing.

The news website reported that the Class Seven pupil put her mother in a boat, grabbed a paddle and manoeuvered her to the hospital across the crocodile-infested waters of Lake Victoria without fearing the darkness of the night.

What is even more heartwarming is the fact that she managed to get her mother to Rukala Health Centre two kilometres across the lake.

Thankfully, when they got to the health facility, the nurses quickly attended to her mother with the utmost alacrity, considering the sacrifice the little girl had put in bringing her to the health center.

Virginia’s toil bore fruit as her mother gave birth safely to a baby boy.

Her story touched the hearts of many Kenyans who reacted and expressed shock at the level of bravery she exhibited at the peril of her life and those of her mother and the unborn child.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will preside over the Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga where Virginia will be honoured alongside other national heroes.