A video report by Joy News shows the victim simply identified as Precious crying as she struggles to narrate the experience to news reporters.

The Ghana police and other security services are still investigating the kidnapping of the Takoradi girls and many others at various parts of the country.

READ ALSO: Video of Ghanaian man washing his clothes on moving train anger fellow Ghanaians

Watch the video below and be triggered to play your role in nipping in the bud the kidnapping albatross on the neck of Ghana and other African countries.