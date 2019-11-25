Police in Nigeria’s Ekiti state is reportedly investigating a 30-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her 60-year-old husband to death during an argument.

According to lindaikejisblog.com, Janet Jegede allegedly committed the act at their house on Alafiatayo, zone 1, Bamgboye area of Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

It is not clear what triggered the argument between the deceased and his wife leading to his untimely death.

Some residents of the area alleged that Janet Jegede who happens to be a professional nurse might be battling a mental health issue.

''We attended the same church. She had sent the two kid to church on Sunday for a special programme before the incident occurred. When we heard about the incident, the people at her house who met the policemen there said she was holding a knife and telling everybody to come in and eat, which suggested that she is psychologically disturbed,” one of the residents said.

The Ekiti State police command’s spokesperson DSP Caleb Ikechukwu who confirmed the incident and the arrest of Janet Jegede said: “Autopsy will be carried out after the investigation.”