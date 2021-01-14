Reports say David Owusu is a farmer who lived together with his wife, the victim and their other children at Anum Apapam in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

Chief Inspector Owusu Sekyere told the court that on December 26, 2020, the mother of the victim went to church with two other children at about 7:00 am leaving the victim and her eight 8-year-old sibling in the care of the convict.

However, surprisingly, she returned home only to find the husband having sexual intercourse with the victim.

The angry mother then interrogated the victim and she disclosed that her father has had sexual intercourse with her since she was nine-years-old but warned her not to tell anyone else she would die.

The prosecutor said that the heartbroken mother raised an alarm the convict got arrested by the youth in the community before handing him over to the Police for investigation.

A Police medical report was given to the mother who made the complaint for a medical examination but later the Police had tip-off that the victim has been taken away to an unknown location.

Chief Inspector Owusu Sekyere added that on January 5, 2021, the convict led his investigators to Osino Juaso where the victim was being hidden.

The victim was taken back to the family house at Anum Apapam and demonstrated to investigators of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) how the incident happened in the presence of the convict.

The convict admitted to the offence during a caution statement and was charged and put before the Suhum Circuit Court where he has been jailed on his own plea of guilty.