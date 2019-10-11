The latest to have disclosed his experience at the hands of a female student is a senior lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Emmanuel Osei Acheampomg.

He sought to underscore the argument by some people that some female students deliberately seduce male lecturers to have sex with them to pass their exams.

According to him, a Nigerian student who was not ready to study and earn her degree meritoriously offered him sex surreptitiously.

“She was a Nigerian student who wanted to pass without studying and she included her naked picture and telephone number in her answer booklet after writing my paper.

“When I opened the paper, it was an empty sheet with her naked picture and telephone number under it,” Acheampong reportedly revealed on Tema-base Ahotor FM.

Guess what the lecturer did! He said: “I called her and with my background as a Christian, I counselled her.”

As if the outright rejection of the lady’s offer and the unsolicited counselling were not embarrassing enough, Acheampomg failed the bodacious lady.

“I failed her woefully,” he added.