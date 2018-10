news

It has emerged through an investigation by 60 Minutes Australia that a whole village in Turkey has all its members walking on all fours.

Men and women, young and old, they all walk using their two arms in addition to the legs.

Captioning the video, 60 Minutes said: “They're living, breathing men and women, but they walk on all fours, just as we did four million years ago. And until this film was shot, they were hidden away, unseen by the outside world.”

Watch the shocking video below: