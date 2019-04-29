Conferring to the source, Yaw Obinim took this decision after one of his junior pastors betrayed him.

In the viral video on social media, the prophet could be heard saying in a voice full of pain how he plans on letting all his apprentice pastors go. He made this announcement in front of his congregation during church service whilst informing them of the new schedule for church activities.

He said, “I called you today to let you know I’m letting you all go. We will not have church service on Sunday here again. I will only come here on my born-day, Thursdays for service and Tema on Tuesdays. Then goo to Kumasi for Sunday service. There will be no church service on Friday.”

He also said that he did not need anyone and if he should need any help from anyone. He will call that person on the phone. So that the person helps him as he helps them too.

This announcement saw his junior pastor begging him for forgiveness with some of them rolling on the floor grief. Although the source didn’t state exactly what the betrayal was, we speculated it to be when Rev. Obofour bought a car for one of his men.