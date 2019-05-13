Angry groom beats best man, drags him out of wedding venue for hugging bride too affectionately (video)

A video circulating online shows a furious groom assaulting his best man at their wedding venue for hugging his bride too affectionately, and probably for too long.

Apparently, the best man had the opportunity to express his admiration for the couple, but when he hugged the bride, he failed to exercise moderation.

In the video, the groom is seen watching on his best man and bride hug, with fury written all over his face. As the affection was getting to high for comfort, the unnamed man could be seen jumping to the rescue of his bride from the ‘yawning jaw’ of the best man.

He hit him on the back severely several times, compelling the best man to jump out of the scene. It is not clear yet where the incident happened.

Some social media users have shared their views on the incident, with most of them condemning the best man.

Watch the hilarious video below: