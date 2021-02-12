The incident occurred at Umuguma Community, Owerri in Nigeria’s Imo State where the now burnt Skelewu Hotel was located.

According to Lindaikejisblog.com, the commercial sex worker had allegedly killed the man during an argument over his refusal to pay after undisclosed rounds of sex at the hotel.

Following the bloody death of the undisclosed married man, angry residents mobilized and set the hotel on fire, reducing it to ashes completely.

Angry mob burns down hotel after sex worker stabbed married man to death over payment

Reports say the incident created so much panic in the area that traders were compelled to hurriedly close their shops as residents were beaming with anger.

It was such a terrifying scene that motorists were also forced to take alternative routes as the fire raged uncontrollably.

READ ALSO: Landlady’s daughter arrested for allegedly beating male tenant to death over electricity bill

Some semblance of calm was restored to the area after policemen arrived at the scene and cordoned off the hotel while firefighters go above and beyond to bring the inferno under control.

It is reported that this is not the first time there has been a fire incident at Skelewu hotels. The facility was razed down by fire back in 2019.

Angry mob burns down hotel after sex worker stabbed married man to death over payment

In other news, a fight between a 49-year-old man and his landlady’s daughter has allegedly resulted in his death.

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Tina Essi over the death of Christian Akparie, of No 26 Orijamogun Street, Oreyo, Ikorodu, Lagos, Lindaikejisblog.com reported.

The deceased was a tenant in the compound belonging to Tina's mother before his death following a fight over the payment of Nepa (electricity) Bill on Saturday, January 31.

''After the fight, the deceased had continually suffered severe pains but unfortunately, on Saturday 6th February 2021 at about 7 am while the deceased was being rushed to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, he gave up the ghost.

“The police operatives attached to Ikorodu Division of the command were contacted and they arrested the suspect immediately. The Commissioner of Police has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Panti for a thorough investigation. The suspect is presently cooling her feet at the State CID, Panti, Yaba,'' a statement released by the Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, CSP Ademuyiwa Adejobi said.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has assured that his outfit will leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice is served, so the relatives of the deceased should remain calm.