Although the woman identified as Maurina Musisinyana succeeded in rescuing her son, they both ended up in the hospital.

Reports say she had left her two children playing under an umbrella on the bank of the Runde River in Zimbabwe while she went fishing nearby.

Suddenly, she heard a scream and found a crocodile dragging away her toddler son Gideon. Out of a combination of fear and some extraordinary bravery, she ran to the aid of her son.

Guess what she did! Maurina Musisinyana jumped on the reptile and used her fingers to block its nose, forcing it to loosen its grip on the boy.

Brave woman injured as she wrestles with crocodile and rescues her son from its jaws

READ ALSO: Japan is offering sex workers financial aid amid coronavirus pandemic

“I pressed its nose hard, a tip I learnt from the elders long back. If you ­suffocate a crocodile from its nose, it loses its strength and that is exactly what I did.

I used my other arm to free my baby’s head from its jaws,” she is reported as saying.

The crocodile could not lose its ‘food’ without protesting, so it bit the woman’s hand.

According to reports, Gideon was taken to a nearby hospital and has since made a full recovery.