Before going to the university, the brilliant but needy student did other menial jobs including phone repairing from which he raised money to pursue Diploma in Business Studies, Accounting (DBS) at Kumasi Polytechnic (Kumasi Technical University).

Cocaine pusher who became a shoeshine boy has graduated from KNUST Photo: Pulse Ghana

The happy young man took to his Facebook page to share his inspiring story and appreciation to God and people who diverse roles in his success story.

“At the age of 12, I could hide small wraps of cocaine in matches box and delivered it safely to some guys at Amakom without being caught in return for money. Fearing I could either get caught by the police or be forced to taste the drug one day, I stopped getting closer to the man who used to be the drug dealer.