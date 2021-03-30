Cocaine pusher who became a shoeshine boy has graduated from KNUST

“I was 2nd best in the school when results were released by WAEC.
“No money to further to SHS, I became phone repairer @ Adum and and started evening SHS private classes for 3 years. I registered and sat for WASSCE Nov/Dec exams. I performed creditably when results were released. I moved to Kumasi Polytechnic (Kumasi Technical University) to pursue Diploma in Business Studies, Accounting (DBS).
“After that I furthered to UEW-K to pursue Bsc Accounting (Education)
“And now I've graduated with Master of science Accounting and Finance at KNUST.
“I've realized God has given each and everyone three tools of creation: THOUGHT, WORD AND ACTION. Nobody can take them away from u. There would be distractions like hunger, embarrassment, disappointment and betrayal but remain focused. Worry not about where help would come from. The universe will bring them.