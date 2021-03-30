105-year-old woman celebrates her birthday in style (photos)

Reports say she turned a new age on March 27 and decided to do a birthday photoshoot.
Social media users have been expressing a lot of admiration for an old lady who celebrated her 105th birthday but still looks fit and healthy.
Photo: Pulse Ghana
Reports say she turned a new age on March 27 and decided to do a birthday photoshoot.
She posed in different styles for the camera with a beaming smile on her face.
When her photos were uploaded to social media, some users of the various platforms expressed amazement at the fact that the woman is not wheelchair-bound at this time.
Some people celebrated her and prayed for some more years for her to live.
See some reactions below:
@internetleia; i feel like you can physically see her energy & i luv her
@JasmenSimone; I need to know what’s in her diet
@tht_yungprodigy; She looks great for her age like honestly, it’s amazing she’s not in a wheel chair
@ThekgoR; Sis looks 88 on her best day, black really don’t crack, looking like she’ll make it to 200 at this rate
@lll__rx; She has been using her super powers this whole time, meanwhile everyone else has just unlock theirs for few days when that moon thing happened
@kondi82; Indeed, God is good all the time and all the time God is good. We thank God for your life. You are blessed and i believe you will live to see your 110th birthday. May God bless us with same age and good health in Jesus almighty name aaaaaamen.
