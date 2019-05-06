A Kenyan media house, Nation Media has been ordered by the country’s high court to pay up to a total of KSh 8 million (Ghs 405,900.92) to a business tycoon and his wife for publishing a false obituary, suggesting that the man had died.

According to Tuko.co.ke, the newspaper published the damaging false obituary in February last year, which Jimmy Wanjigi claimed has caused him a huge damage as a renowned businessman as well as his family.

It is reported that Nation Media in its defense claimed it was just a third party in the matter, because some unknown persons had paid for a slot in the newspaper to advertise the said obituary.

READ ALSO: Pregnant woman murdered in Asante Akyem

However, the court presided over by Judge Wilfrida Okwany dismissed the claim, saying the newspaper owed it a responsibility to cross-check the death of Jimmy Wanjigi before publishing his ‘obituary’.

"Nation owed a responsibility to ensure it published a fair and accurate information. They carried the obituary hence gained monetary benefit from it," Tuko.co.ke quoted the judge as saying.

Per the ruling, Nation must pay KSh 4 million to Jimmy Wanjigi for violating his right to privacy and causing him unnecessary pain and anguish. In addition, his wife Irene has also been awarded another KSh 4 million in compensation for the pain and anguish she suffered as a result of her husband’s false obituary.