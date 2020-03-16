The weirdest of some of these unapproved prescriptions is raw cow urine.

Reports say dozens of Hindu activists in India hosted a cow urine-drinking party as some members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party have claimed that cow urine and dung can prevent and cure COVID-19.

The message has caught on with the Hindus so much that they did not hesitate to drink the cow urine as the recommendation was by respectable people in their society.

The chief of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (All India Hindu Union) group hosted the cow urine-drinking party on Saturday in New Delhi, reports say.

It is believed that drinking cow urine will guard them against contracting the COVID-19.

It is not surprising how enthusiastically the people participated in the urine drinking party because some leaders from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party have advocated cow urine or cow dung for its “medicinal” properties.

“We have been drinking cow urine for 21 years, we also take a bath in cow dung. We have never felt the need to consume English medicine,” said Om Prakash, one of the party attendees.

To give the cow urine craze more credence was Suman Harpriya, a legislator in the northeastern state of Assam, who is reported as having told state lawmakers during an assembly session on March 2 that cow urine and cow dung could be used to treat COVID-19.

A photograph showed a party attendee pouring urine into a cup, right next to a poster displaying the coronavirus as an angry fire-breathing half-man-half-monster pursues Chinese people who are photoshopped eating various animal meats and saying the words “Save us corona!”

Meanwhile, health experts have warned against resorting to unapproved and unwholesome concoctions to either treat or prevent the dreaded virus that has held the world captive, affecting the global economy negatively.

“There is no scientific validation that any of these traditional medicines work to prevent coronavirus,” virologist and traditional medicine researcher Debprasad Chattopadhyay told Germany’s Deutsche Presse-Agentur news agency.

“Cow dung and urine are waste material, there is no test that validates or proves they are good for us,” he warned.

Over 5,000 people have died after contracting the COVID-19 while many thousands remain infected and are being treated across the globe.

So far, Ghana has recorded six cases of the virus which have been confirmed positive.

Government of Ghana has introduced new and more drastic measures including the closure of schools, suspension of social gatherings such as church and political activities among other things.