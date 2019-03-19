Desperate single women bring canes to church to flog their “spiritual husbands”

If you are fortunate to have found your life partner, then you should be thankful to God and be careful to not lose him or her, because a bird in hand, they say is worth more than two in the bush.

There are many unmarried young women going after pastors for prayers to enable them meet the right persons with whom to spend their lives, and some of them are so desperate that they would do just anything to succeed.

A photo circulating on social media shows an-all-female congregation, with each member wielding a stick with which they were in church to flog their “spiritual husbands”, as reportedly instructed by their pastor who is apparently a woman.

The photo which is going viral online shows a woman believed to be the church’s pastor standing in the middle of the congregation, wearing a long black dress with a yellow scarf around her head.

The emergence of the photo posted online by a Facebook user, Nwobi Zuby Kingsley has underscored the reality of how desperately some single people are to find life partners.