The virtual global summit scheduled to take place between Thursday, August 20 and Saturday, August 22, 2020, is themed “Rising Above This Moment Through Effectual Prayer”.

It is expected to assemble more than 100,000 believers globally in what is said to be a life-changing effectual prayer and it is to be globally accessible online through the Global Prayer Works Platform.

The summit will be featuring prominent guest men of God from around the world including Bishop Jackie McCullough (USA), Rev. Eastwood Anaba (Ghana), Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng (Ghana); Rev. Drs. Ezekiah and Benita Francis (India-TBC); Rev. Gregory Toussaint (USA); Rev. Robert Ampiah-Kwofi (Ghana), Award-winning Ghanaian gospel artist Joe Mettle, Prophet Agyeman Prempeh (Ghana); anointed singing sensation Simiane Brahy (France); Pastor David Antwi (UK); Pastor David King with a Now Word for youth; and many others in Word in Worship.

READ ALSO: 83-year-old man ordered to pay Ghs1,153 because his cock crows too early

It will be both live and recorded in English, French, and Twi (Ghanaian language) and patrons are being promised a life transformative Deliverance Clinic, and an interactive Prophetic Ministration.

Announcing the summit, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams said: “Now more than ever the Body of Christ must come together to superimpose the victories of the cross. Believers need to be equipped and reinforced with divine capabilities to survive and thrive amidst the challenges confronting all of us around the world.”

Click on this link for more details.