A 44-year -old- man has been arrested by Nigeria’s Imo State police command for allegedly having sex with his 15-year-old daughter and inviting his friends to have a ‘taste’ of what he has been enjoying.

Aside from the incestuous conduct perpetrated on his daughter, Chimnonso Okonkwo has also been accused of inviting his friends to have sex with his teenage daughter.

According to Lindaikejisblog.com, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, Orlando Godson Ikeokwu, reacted to the news, saying: "It is noteworthy, that it wasn’t the first time this is happening.

"He normally invites his friends who come to his house to have canal knowledge of his daughter."

The incest was exposed by a concerned neighbour of the suspect.

The police PRO said Okonkwo has since confessed to the crime.

The victim also reportedly confirmed the incident and narrated how her father invites his friends to have sex with her.