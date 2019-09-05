Female police officer who invited street kids to her wedding loses husband 2 weeks later

Doris Wako who happens to be a police officer based in Busia, the largest town of Busia County in Kenya confirmed the death of her husband who she met in high school 21 years ago.

"My husband collapsed and died just like that. He was not sick and did not complain of anything prior to the incident," she told Tuko.ko.ke.

Doris and her deceased husband reportedly exchanged vows in a solemn ceremony on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Our Lady of Grace and Compassion Primary School Matayos constituency.

Aside from family and friends who graced the occasion, the compassionate policewoman invited street children to attend the wedding and they did.

She is famous in her locality for spending her salary putting smiles on the faces of the street children by feeding them and so on.

READ ALSO: Man who ‘died’ in 2010 storms court to defend his land being stolen by a stranger

While the presence of the street children might look weird to some people, it was rather refreshing to Doris.

“I don’t see anything extraordinary to invite these good friends of mine on such a memorable day in my life. They are normal human beings just facing challenges back at home that pushes them to the streets," she said.

Although she felt fulfilled having formalised her relationship, little did Doris imagine that the father of her five children would suddenly part ways with her in such a painful manner.

May God comfort her.