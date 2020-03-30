It appears the above profound message to the world by the President of Ghana that has earned him a global recognition either did not reach the finance minister for Germany's Hesse state in time or it did but he already had his mind made up to commit suicide.

Reports say Thomas Schaefer, 54, was found dead at a railway track on Saturday, March 28.

Some reports suggested that he left a suicide note.

But according to Wiesbaden prosecution's office, they arrived at the conclusion that the minister took his life based on statements from witnesses who were at the scene, as reported by the Straits Times.

In a recorded statement, the Hesse state president-minister Volker Bouffier said: "We are in shock, we are in disbelief and above all, we are immensely sad.”

He described the deceased finance minister as a man who was dedicated to ensuring that the state’s economy survives the threat of collapse being posed by COVID -19.

"Today we have to assume that he was deeply worried...It's precisely during this difficult time that we would have needed someone like him," said Bouffier, a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Hesse is home to Germany's financial capital Frankfurt, where major lenders such as Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have their headquarters. The European Central Bank is also located in Frankfurt.

Schaefer had served as Bouffier's minister for close to 10 years and had long been touted as his possible successor.

The deceased left behind a wife and two children.

Currently, Germany’s confirmed COVID-19 cases are in excess of 52,547 with over 389 dying of the disease.