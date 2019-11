However, the trend is gradually changing as some people jubilate lately instead of mourning.

A viral video in circulation shows some Ghanaian ladies dancing jubilantly to the popular “Chocho Mucho” song as they file past the corpse of a dead man laid in state.

The video has disgusted some people but reports say the deceased man loved the song and even used it as his phone’s ringtone.

Watch the video below: