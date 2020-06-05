Adomonline.com reports local sources as saying the man of God committed the act on Wednesday night shortly after some church members went to visit him for prayers.

Eyewitnesses say the news of Pastor Peter's death has left the community, especially members of his church in a state of shock.

READ ALSO: Woman with breast cancer faces eviction by landlord over stench

Asafoakye of Awutu Ofaakor, Duah Quaye who reportedly confirmed the death of the man of God said he suspected it could be as a result of heartbreak suffered when he caught his wife cheating on him, an act that had led to their divorce.

Pastor Peter left behind two children.