RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Ghanaian prisoner bites off fellow prisoner’s testicles during a fight

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A fight between two Ghanaian prisoners has resulted in one of them biting off the testicles of the other, according to a police report.

Ghanaian prisoner bites off fellow prisoner’s testicles during a fight
Ghanaian prisoner bites off fellow prisoner’s testicles during a fight

The bloody incident reportedly occurred on Thursday morning at the Tafo Pankrono Divisional Police Command in the Ashanti Region where the inmates were being held on remand.

Recommended articles

A police incident report sighted by dailymailgh.com said the inmates, Jafaru Boakye, a remand prisoner, and one Awudu Abdulai, were engaged in a scuffle, although the cause of the fight at the station’s charge office has not been disclosed.

READ ALSO: Family forces pastor to marry lover’s corpse after she died during abortion

Ghanaian prisoner bites off fellow prisoner’s testicles during a fight
Ghanaian prisoner bites off fellow prisoner’s testicles during a fight Ghanaian prisoner bites off fellow prisoner’s testicles during a fight Pulse Ghana

The report said Abdulai bit the testicles of Boakye, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

The police report said the victim was rushed to the Tafo Government Hospital where he was instantly operated on.

It added that suspect Abdulai is scheduled for court today, September 3, 2021.

Fame without money is pressure - Kwame Yogot | Pulse Uncut

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Taliban militants storm TV studio, surround presenter with guns while he reads news (video)

Armed Taliban militants storm TV studio, surround presenter with guns while he reads news

I'm afraid of karma as my wedding is next month; I've been sleeping with best friend’s husband – Lady

A really sad woman

Less than a week after saying 'for better or for worse', my wife left me - Man with tumour cries (video)

Less than a week after saying 'for better or for worse', my wife left me - Man with tumour cries (video)

"This is KLM, not Ekiti" - Nigerian ‘next governor’ sacked from airplane for refusing to wear mask

"This is KLM, not Ekiti" - Nigerian ‘next governor’ sacked from airplane for refusing to wear mask