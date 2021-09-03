The bloody incident reportedly occurred on Thursday morning at the Tafo Pankrono Divisional Police Command in the Ashanti Region where the inmates were being held on remand.
Ghanaian prisoner bites off fellow prisoner’s testicles during a fight
A fight between two Ghanaian prisoners has resulted in one of them biting off the testicles of the other, according to a police report.
A police incident report sighted by dailymailgh.com said the inmates, Jafaru Boakye, a remand prisoner, and one Awudu Abdulai, were engaged in a scuffle, although the cause of the fight at the station’s charge office has not been disclosed.
The report said Abdulai bit the testicles of Boakye, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.
The police report said the victim was rushed to the Tafo Government Hospital where he was instantly operated on.
It added that suspect Abdulai is scheduled for court today, September 3, 2021.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh