Horny couple arrested for having sex inside a car in total defiance of 'COVID-19 rules'

Reports say police in Italy have arrested a couple for breaching coronavirus quarantine rules after they were caught having sex inside a car.

While everybody is expected to be indoors and avoid indiscriminate contact with others to avoid contracting the deadly virus, sex was of more priority to the horny couple.

The 23-year-old Egyptian man and a 40-year-old Tunisian woman were caught in the act by a police officer on the outskirts of Milan on Monday.

Police say the roadside romp happened on a road in Mecenate near Milan which has been heavily hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The news agency ANSA reported that the couple was accused of ignoring a quarantine rule which bans two people from being in the front or back of a vehicle together.

It wasn’t revealed if the couple will face further action, but Italian authorities are keeping an eye on all road vehicles to enforce a ban on travel.

Italy currently has 31,506 cases of coronavirus with 2,503 deaths.

Here in Ghana, the health service has urged people to desist from sex at least for the COVID-19 period as part of social distancing advisory issued to the general public.

On Wednesday, the Head Pastor of the Open Arms Ministries has been arrested for flouting the ban on public gatherings in the wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.