I give my husband to my mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A woman has unapologetically revealed that she shares her husband with both her mother and her sister to make him happy.

Woman says she shares husband with her mum and sister to “keep my man happy” (video)

As if the practice is not bizarre enough, the woman identified as Madi Brooks said: "Yeah I'm that kind of wife.”

She took to her TikTok platform which has more than 92,000 followers to disclose the arrangement.

According to the Daily Star, the woman, her mum and her husband from the US say they are all in an open relationship.

She explained that there are times she is not in the mood to make her husband happy, and cannot starve him, so she hands him over to her mother and her sister to attend to him while she rests.

"Me and my mum are both swingers and it's great.

"You know why? Whenever I'm not in the mood, I can just let my husband have her.

"Yeah I'm that kind of wife. I let my husband have her a couple of times a week," Madi Brooks revealed.

"You wanna know how I keep my man happy? I let him play with my little sister," she added.

Her revelation has left many of her followers surprised, with some of them wondering how that arrangement came about in the first place.

