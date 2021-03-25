The Instagram user identified as @rose_shaquon_tire.shine reportedly took his girlfriend on a vacation and showered love on her.

The couple took lovely photos which the young man uploaded to social media with the caption, “I love her heart and not her looks”.

His post has triggered mixed reactions with some people praising him for looking beyond the lady’s physical look, while as usual, others too expressed sarcastic reactions.

See below more photos of the unperturbed couple:

