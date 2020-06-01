The Nigerian man identified as Wisdom Chidozie on Facebook took to his page to talk to ladies on the subject of rape and how they could be friendly to rapists to avoid being injured in the process.

His opinion was concerning reports of a surge in rape cases in the country of late, with most of the victims being minors.

“If one person decides to rape you, give him sex; don’t allow him to wound you” – Man’s opinion

“My advice for girls is that if one person decides to rape you. Give him sex. Don’t allow him to force and wound you.

“If they are more than one, pardon with them so they can wait one after one

“If they disagree promise them changing styles,” Wisdom wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, his post has ignited fury among many social media users who thought he was seeking to either endorsing the rape culture subtly, or he was chasing clout with no other than a sensitive issue of rape.