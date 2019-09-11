The impatience that could arise from such a scenario was what compelled an off-duty pilot to take over the cockpit and fly the plane instead of waiting for the pilot originally scheduled for the flight.

According to reports, Michael Bradley works for airline easyJet, but was off-duty and travelling to Spain with his family for a summer holiday when they were confronted with a delay in the flight, which was expected to last for two hours because the pilot billed to fly them had not turned up.

The airline foresaw the delay and communicated it to passengers from home before they set off to the airport.

Bradley who could not afford to waste that much time as communicated to them by easyJet deliberately carried along his licence and ID intending to offer his services to them if they would permit, a report by Sky News said.

He told passengers over the public address system that, before he went through the airport security, he called easyJet to offer them his service.

“So I phoned up easyJet and said: ‘Hiya, I’m standing in the terminal doing nothing… and I’d very much like to go on holiday – and if you need a favour, I’m standing here ready to go.

"'And they said: ‘We’ll phone you back,’” he is seen in a video telling passengers as they applaud him.

Shortly after the call, the airline officials got back to Michael Bradley to give him the go-ahead.

“Please, please, pretty please with a big cherry on top, could you fly the aeroplane to Alicante,” he quoted the easyJet official as saying.

Well, many other people have also been praising Bradley for being reasonable and kindhearted, after a video of his narration was posted on Facebook by Michelle Hannah Potts.

Commenting on the video, Ron West wrote: “Not all heroes wear capes. Some just come prepared.”

Jacquelyn Atencio also said: “God bless, Godspeed love from Los Angeles, California.”

“Would have been funny if he had announced halfway into the flight that he was just joking about having a license,” Claus Andersen imagined.