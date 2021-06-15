RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

“Everybody should run!” – Fearless Ghanaian young men warn as they display guns (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A group of Ghanaian young men has been captured in a video displaying various guns unapologetically while boasting that they have been criminals for a long time.

The video that is currently trending on social media platforms shows the brazen young men gathered under a tree with a motorbike parked beside them.

In the video that is fast going viral, they did not even bother to hide their identities; they are seen laughing loudly as they display what would undoubtedly be illegally acquired firearms.

“We have been committing crimes for a long time,” one of the young men bragged in local dialect Twi while another too warned: “everybody should run”.

The worrying video has surfaced online a day after a police officer Constable Emmanuel Osei who was escorting a bullion van was shot to death at James Town in Accra after an attack on the vehicle by unknown gunmen on motorbikes.

Another woman, a trader who was selling inside a kiosk by the roadside was also hit by a stray bullet, leading to her death instantly as she tried to escape just like others bystanders in the busy area.

The criminals fired gunshots sporadically and succeeded in escaping with an undisclosed amount of money in broad daylight.

Reacting to the development, the Inspector General of Police James Oppong Boanuh has warned that if the various banks in the country do not procure bullet-proof bullion vans, the police service would withdraw escort services to them.

The fatal attack on the bullion van on Monday, June 14, 2021, was just one of such in the past few months.

The criminals mostly target the police officers onboard such vehicles and shoot them first before making away with huge monies being conveyed from one point to another.

The latest incident has reignited the conversation about the need to resource the Ghana Police Service to enable them to combat the rising crime in the country.

