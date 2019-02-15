Bestowing upon the source, a suspected kidnapper was burnt to death by an angry mob after he was caught with a child in his possession in Nigeria.

An eye witness report recounts that the suspected was lynched after he could not explain whose child it was and why he had the child with him. This leads the crowd to beat him severely before burning him to death.

It is reported that even the presence of the police in the area could not deter the crowd from going executing their own justice.

Say no to mob injustice!