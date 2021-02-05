A video of the incident has emerged in which airport security officials are seen taking off her hair before removing the said drugs from her head.

The dramatic video shows the woman sitting and exhibiting discomfort and a feeling of shame as security officers recovered the drugs and transferred them into a container.

While removing the drugs from the suspected drug trafficker’s wig, the security officials are heard conversing among themselves, while others film the development.

Drug trafficking is an age-old illegal practice but has been on the ascendency of late despite efforts by authorities of various countries across the globe to curb the menace.

In separate news, a young man has had his money refunded to him after he sued a lady who failed to show up in his house after taking the money from him for her transport fare.

The Nigerian man from Kaduna state dragged the dodgy lady to a district court in the state to retrieve the N5k (GHS76.33). One Faruk identified with the Twitter handle @WizzFarukk who claimed to be a friend to the man in question shared the story on the microblogging site on Thursday.

He added a copy of the said court order as well as evidence of the money having been credited to his friend's bank account.

He narrated that his friend had sent the above-stated amount of money to a lady to use as transport fare for an agreed visit at his Kaduna residence.

Faruk added that immediately after receiving the money into her bank account, the lady started giving flimsy excuses to justify why she would not make it to his friend’s house as agreed.

Regardless of the amount of money in question, Faruk’s friend, out of annoyance decided to sue her to court and has now successfully received reimbursement of the money from the lady.

Sharing the interesting story, Faruk attached a photocopy of the court order asking ACCESS BANK through which the man ostensibly made the payment to the lady, to reverse the transaction.