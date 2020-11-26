An intriguing video circulating online shows the little boy attempting to convince potential buyers to buy his water.

He could be heard first of all defining water before listing qualities of good water. He then proceeds to discuss the importance of water while focusing on its energy giving feature.

He then zeros in on the coronavirus pandemic and the role water plays in helping the body system fight against it.

After educating the potential customers on why they need to drink enough water, he finally pleads with them to buy his water.

After the video has gone viral on the internet, award-winning Nigerian gospel artiste, Osinachi Joseph popularly known as Sinach has offered to give the “pure water” seller scholarship to enable him to go back to school, Gistreel.com reported.

According to her, the youngster is too intelligent to be left in the streets to become waste.

In other news, Kantanka Automobile is remaking the famous scrap car originally made by 18-year-old junior high school graduate Kelvin Odartey that went viral a few months ago.

What started as a teenager in junior high school putting various metallic objects together to have fun is fast becoming a reality.

Kantanka Automobile, led by the CEO of Kantanka Group of Companies, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has manufactured a new car model in the exact model of that of Odartey, and it is called Kantanka Akofena.

The CEO shared a photo of the car that is still being worked on at the factory in a post sighted on his personal Twitter handle.

A critical look at the Akofena shows that it is a replica of Kelvin Odartey’s car in shape and form.

It all started when a video of the 18-year-old JHS graduate who built a car with scraps went viral on social media and got people talking in Ghana and beyond.

The young talent subsequently earned a scholarship from Kwadwo Safo Junior who offered to mentor him to pursue his passion.

Odartey became popular on social media after he drove the self-made car to the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) centre to write his final paper.