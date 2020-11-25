The incident reportedly happened in Mozambique.

According to various media reports online, the Mozambique police authorities sent the two officers on compulsory leave before initiating investigations to ascertain how the development ensued.

It came to light during investigations that trainers at the police academy have harassed women trainees into sex in order to give favourable terms.

Justice Minister Helena Kida is reported as saying that a disciplinary inquiry was held against the officers involved and it’s unclear how many students the men have impregnated.

“Of the cases of sexual harassment in which two instructors became involved with instructors, making them pregnant, were the object of legal-disciplinary censorship, having, in effect, been expelled from the corporation, as a culmination of the disciplinary proceedings that were instituted against them,” Minister of Justice of Mozambique, Helena Kida is quoted as saying.

In a related news, a police officer is reportedly searching for his missing gun belonging to his employers after it got stolen during a one-night stand with a strange woman.

The unfortunate incident happened in Kenya’s Mombasa city.

According to Tuko.co.ke, Police Constable Wilfred Onsomu of Centra police station placed his pistol under the pillow while he got busy with the sex romp over the night.

Interestingly, when he woke up the following morning, he could not find the gun under the pillow where he had kept it.

The officer met with the woman on Sunday, November 22, and on Monday, November 23, he invited her into his house for a sleepover, the news website reported a police report as saying.

Constable Wilfred Onsomu realised in the morning of Tuesday, November 24 that the woman has escaped with his gun which was loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

"It was reported by Police Constable Wilfred Onsomu of Central Police station, that today morning of 24/11/2020 at about 5:00 am, he woke up to proceed for duties at Kenya ferry services ramp only to discover his forearm, a Ceska pistol loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm missing from its secured point under the pillow.

"It was further established that the officer had brought in with him unidentified woman friend for the night of 22/23 November 2020," police said in a report.

It is further reported that the unknown woman ran away with the police officer's KSh 4,000 and his Samsung mobile phone in addition to the weapon.

Officers of the Mbaraki police command have initiated an investigation into the matter and have visited the scene too.

Reports say uniformed police officers in the coastal region losing their guns to sex workers has been on the increase recently.

A woman was charged a few months ago for allegedly stealing a gun from Deputy President's bodyguard in Kisauni, Mombasa.

The DP's bodyguard picked Elsie Kazungu alias Gladly Wanjala from Mombasa's Moi Avenue on December 19, 2019, at night and took her home.

Unfortunately for the officer, Elsie reportedly stole his Ceska pistol from his pillow and later sold it to Joshua Oliech in Kisauni.

Both Elsie and Joshua Oliech to whom she sold the alleged stolen gun were arrested and charged.