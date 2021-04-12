Mahama feeds Stan Dogbe to pamper him on his birthday (video)

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart became Speaker of the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
This is the first time in Ghana’s history that a candidate from the opposition party has been elected Speaker of Parliament.
He pledged to ensure that Parliament under his leadership will never shirk its responsibilities and will always strive to find solutions to the problems of Ghanaians.
Mr. Bagbin also noted that Parliament aims to tackle issues of inequality, ethnicity, unemployment, debt overhang, deprivation, instability within the sub-region, global problems of isolationism, civil strife, discrimination and migration.
It comes with a huge responsibility – a responsibility to maintain the checks and balances of the executive and the legislature, a responsibility to hold the government accountable for its decisions and to maintain the balance between political party interest and that of the national interest,” the Speaker added.