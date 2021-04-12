Mahama feeds Stan Dogbe to pamper him on his birthday (video)

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart became Speaker of the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

This is the first time in Ghana’s history that a candidate from the opposition party has been elected Speaker of Parliament.

He pledged to ensure that Parliament under his leadership will never shirk its responsibilities and will always strive to find solutions to the problems of Ghanaians.

Mr. Bagbin also noted that Parliament aims to tackle issues of inequality, ethnicity, unemployment, debt overhang, deprivation, instability within the sub-region, global problems of isolationism, civil strife, discrimination and migration.