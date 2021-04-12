RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Mahama feeds Stan Dogbe to pamper him on his birthday (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Former President John Dramani Mahama made the birthday of his former aide, Stan Dogbe a memorable one as he is seen in a video feeding the celebrant.

Mr. Dogbe held a lavish birthday party on Sunday, April 11, 2021, which saw a lot of bigwigs of the National Democratic Congress, family and friends as well as other guests in attendance.

When it got to cutting the cake as it is with all such celebrations, Mr. Mahama was invited to join the celebrant and he did while Steve Wonder’s happy birthday song played in the background.

Then to the surprise of the people present, right after cutting the cake, the former President used the knife to pick a slice for Mr. Doge, which he accepted before Mr. Mahama applauded in excitement.

The show of affection between the master and boss attracted loud cheers and applause from the guests.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has admonished Ghanaians to feel free to criticise Parliament when the need arises.

According to him, criticism is good but urged the general public to make sure they understand the issues at hand before targeting legislators.

He said this during a thanksgiving mass in his hometown Sombo in the Upper West Region to commemorate his election as the Speaker.

“Criticism is good… so feel free to criticise when the need arises but do so by first seeking to understand the issues at stake and the developments in relation to them,” he said.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart became Speaker of the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

This is the first time in Ghana’s history that a candidate from the opposition party has been elected Speaker of Parliament.

He pledged to ensure that Parliament under his leadership will never shirk its responsibilities and will always strive to find solutions to the problems of Ghanaians.

Mr. Bagbin also noted that Parliament aims to tackle issues of inequality, ethnicity, unemployment, debt overhang, deprivation, instability within the sub-region, global problems of isolationism, civil strife, discrimination and migration.

It comes with a huge responsibility – a responsibility to maintain the checks and balances of the executive and the legislature, a responsibility to hold the government accountable for its decisions and to maintain the balance between political party interest and that of the national interest,” the Speaker added.

Andreas Kamasah

