Man allegedly kills mother to have sex with her corpse

The suspect reportedly hoped to get fetish money after having sex with the deceased identified as Mrs. Christiana Ighoyivwi.
It is not clear whether the young man thought sex with his own biological mother would only be enjoyable when she is lifeless.
Vanguard News confirms that the incident occurred on Monday, October 29, 2018.
The news outlet gathered that the suspect hoped to get fetish money after completing the process with the deceased identified as Mrs. Christiana Ighoyivwi.
The victim's mum Mrs. Maria Gabriel reportedly walked in the weird event following a visit to her daughter's.
READ ALSO: Woman commits suicide to 'tarnish her mother’s reputation'
According to reports, she called in to invite Ighoyivwi to an early morning prayer but only got to see her corpse through a window and her grandson caught in the act.
Samuel Emobor allegedly tried to escape, but was caught by neighbours who subsequently handed him over to the police for investigation.