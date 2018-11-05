Man allegedly kills mother to have sex with her corpse

news

Reports circulating in Nigerian media indicate that a 21-year-old man, Samuel Emobor has allegedly strangled his own mother to death and went on to have sex with her corpse.

It is not clear whether the young man thought sex with his own biological mother would only be enjoyable when she is lifeless.

Vanguard News confirms that the incident occurred on Monday, October 29, 2018.

The news outlet gathered that the suspect hoped to get fetish money after completing the process with the deceased identified as Mrs. Christiana Ighoyivwi.

The victim's mum Mrs. Maria Gabriel reportedly walked in the weird event following a visit to her daughter's.

According to reports, she called in to invite Ighoyivwi to an early morning prayer but only got to see her corpse through a window and her grandson caught in the act.

Samuel Emobor allegedly tried to escape, but was caught by neighbours who subsequently handed him over to the police for investigation.

Spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor is reported to have confirmed the incident, saying the police recovered semen-stained underwear belonging to the suspect and his mother from the crime scene.