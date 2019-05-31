Failure to either accept this fact or ignorance of it has landed a middle-aged Kenyan man in court, and he has been convicted to a fine of KSh 1, 500 or spend one month of his precious life in prison.

Delivering the court’s ruling on Monday, May 29, Magistrate Joseline Onga’yo reportedly found the conduct of Kanara Maina and his lover identified as Joyce Wanjiku as an affront to the Nairobi county by-laws.

The two love birds were caught having sex publicly in broad day light at a recreational center called Uhuru park.

When he appeared before the magistrates’ court, Kanara Maina pleaded guilty to the offence and asked for mercy, with the promise to not repeat it.

However, apparently to serve as a deterrent to others, the court did not accept his plea, and hence sentenced him.

For now, it is far from clear what sentence awaits Joyce Wanjiku with whom the convict was caught red-handed making love at the park bearing no other name than that of the country’s president.

According to Tuko.co.ke, she escaped the court session after they were earlier granted KSh 500 bail each.

Do you think the one-month jail term is too much or less for the offence lovers committed?