According to Tope Boyede, the victim’s mother is a chronic abuser and thus fears for the life of the little girl. The recent incident which made him take this decision was when the mother of the victim beat her up with a wooden stick for not being able to count from 1-200.

This tragic event reportedly happened in Akure, a township in Nigerian. Apparently, the good Samaritan and the victim’s family live in the same compound and has been witness to several of such gruesome acts.

In his posts on Facebook, he pleads for the interference of NGOS’s to rescue the little girl and arrest her mother accordingly. He also makes his contact details available just in case anyone is ready to walk on this path with him.

We plead for the safety of this hopeless victim.