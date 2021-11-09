According to Mynewsgh.com, Adam Wasizu and his wife Gariba Adija, both of whom started a Degree Nursing Programme together were among the people who graduated in the 2021 Graduation Ceremony at UDS in Tamale.
Man graduates with First-Class honour, his wife gets second class upper from UDS
The Best male student who is also the overall best student of University for Development Studies’ school of nursing has graduated with a First-Class honour, while his wife has also Graduated with second class upper in BSc Nursing.
Adam Wasizu is A registered general nurse with more than one year of working experience.
He is a product of Naa-Bongu Junior High School (JHS) in Nalerigu in the North East Region, Ghana Senior High School (SHS) in Tamale in the Northern Region and graduated with a First Class at the Nalerigu College of Nursing and Midwifery with a Diploma in Nursing in 2016 and now from University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale with a BSc. Nursing First Class Honours with CGPA of 4.63.
His wife and a mother of one, on the other hand, is a product of Wulugu Senior High School (SHS) in the West Mamprusi Municipality, College of Nursing and Midwifery, Nalerigu from 2015-2017 where she obtained a certificate in Nursing and now a Degree from the University for Development Studies with a BSc. In Nursing with a second class upper.
