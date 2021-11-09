Man graduates with First-Class honour, his wife gets second class upper from UDS

Adam Wasizu is A registered general nurse with more than one year of working experience.

UDS: Man graduates with First-Class honour, his wife gets second class upper Pulse Ghana

He is a product of Naa-Bongu Junior High School (JHS) in Nalerigu in the North East Region, Ghana Senior High School (SHS) in Tamale in the Northern Region and graduated with a First Class at the Nalerigu College of Nursing and Midwifery with a Diploma in Nursing in 2016 and now from University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale with a BSc. Nursing First Class Honours with CGPA of 4.63.