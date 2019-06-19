Man lies in grave to stop bereaved family from burying their corpse until his digging fee is paid

It is not clear yet where exactly and when the dramatic incident occurred, but a twitter user, @mwali_m posted photos of the aggrieved man lying in the grave.

He captioned the photos: “The man lying in the grave is not actually the deceased. He is the person who dug the grave. He wasn’t paid and During The Burial.. he jumped into the grave that no burial until his full amount is paid with interest.”

In the photos, the said grave digger is seen lying in the 6 feet ditch face-up, with one of his legs folded, while his two hands appear as if he was pressing his phone.

Many people believed to be the bereaved family members and sympathisers are also seen gathered around the grave, ostensibly to talk the adamant grave digger out of his drastic decision.