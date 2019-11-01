A 46-year-old man from Indonesia received not less than 28 excruciating lashes on Thursday after he was caught up in a trap he participated actively in the setting.

When Mukhlis bin Muhammad of the Aceh Ulema Council (MPU) was participating in drafting a law against adultery which took effect from 2005, little did he know that he would be one of the victims of the strict law.

Officials reportedly caught him and an unnamed married woman in September in a car parked near a tourist beach where they had sex in breach of the anti-adultery law.

According to the BBC, Mukhlis is from the deeply conservative Aceh region, the only place in Indonesia which practises the strict Islamic law, Sharia.

Per the Sharia law, gay sex and gambling are also punishable by public caning in Aceh.

READ ALSO: Lady who claims to be HIV positive tattoos it on her groin to notify potential ‘eaters’ (photos)

He was caned publicly 28 times on Thursday, October 30, while his illicit sex partner also received 23 lashes.

"This is God's law. Anyone must be flogged if proven guilty, even if he is a member of the MPU," Husaini Wahab, the deputy mayor of Aceh Besar district, where Mukhlis lives, told BBC News Indonesia.

Aside from the severe flogging, Husaini Wahab added that Mukhlis would be expelled from the MPU which advises the local government and legislature on drafting and implementing Sharia law in Aceh.