Many innocent civilians die as Nigerian Air Force mistakenly bombs local community

The French news agency said at least 20 people, said to be fishermen were killed on Sunday.

The incident, according to the agency did not go viral due to obsolete communications infrastructure in the area which is about 50 kilometres from Borno capital and Boko Haram heartland Maiduguri.

A few days ago, the Nigerian military bombed a community in Yobe, also in Nigeria’s war-ravaged North-East, killing at least 12 people and wounding many.

Reports say the country’s Air Force initially denied the report that it dropped a bomb on Buwari village, but later owned up and promised an investigation.

According to Peoples Gazette, attempts to get a response to the latest report of the airstrike from the spokesman for the Nigerian Air Force did not materialize.

The Nigerian military has been conducting air raids across the region since 2009 when Boko Haram insurgents launched attacks against the state. In 2017, an air force pilot dropped a bomb on a village in Rann, Borno, killing dozens of civilians.