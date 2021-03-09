The Kenyan woman identified as Virginia Adhiambo Olambo and her husband Charles Kyalo Ndonye had an ultrasound scan of her pregnancy and were sure all their four babies were intact.

"I had the best pregnancy. No complications at all. Everything seemed to go on well just until my waters broke before time," Virginia is quoted as having said.

According to TUKO.co.ke, she went into labour on February 1 at 31 weeks and was taken to the Nairobi South Hospital where she gave birth to four baby boys; Micah, Jack, Teddy and Malik.

However, a day after the successful delivery, the new mother developed life-threatening complications that landed her Intensive Care Unit.

"My legs and stomach got swollen, and I got a severe infection that was not responding to medication. With my blood count dropping, I had a blood transfusion and ended up reacting to the blood. That got me into the ICU," she explained.

Given that the smaller of the two weighed below 1.5 kilograms and their mother was not conscious enough to express their milk, they were put on a special formula. The good news is that Virginia pulled through and not only left ICU but recovered fully enough to be allowed a discharge, TUKO.co.ke reported.

The unexpected complications prolonged Virginia's stay in the hospital for five weeks by which time her bill had accrued to KSh 3.8 million (GHS198,922.10).

As the poor woman and her husband could not afford the huge debt, they were compelled to agree with the hospital's management to take home two of the four babies and return to take the other two when they are able to raise the rest of the bill.

Virginia Adhiambo Olambo and her husband Charles Kyalo Ndonye are appealing to kind-hearted individuals, philanthropists and humanitarian organization to come to their aid.

"Our Paybill number is 5541617, with the account number being the sender's name.

"Micah and Teddy are home, but Jack and Malik are still in the hospital. They should be discharged this week if we manage to raise the money, and you see the longer they stay there the higher the bill goes," she lamented.