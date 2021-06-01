“I feel threatened; I don’t go out” – Cries NAM 1 lookalike who shares birthday with him (video)

He disclosed in an interview with TV3’s news 360 that he doesn’t go out and has no wherewithal to hire bodyguards to protect him against possible attack by aggrieved customers of Menzgold.

“I feel threatened. That is why I decided to voice out so that people might know me and stop harassing me. Because of this situation, I don’t go out,” Abdul Mahmoud said.

Interestingly, the young man shares the same birthday with the CEO of the defunct gold dealership company with whom millions of Ghanaians’ investments have been locked up for years with no hope of retrieval.

Mahmoud recounted how he is subjected to an extra rigorous search at the airport and delayed in some cases by officials to be sure he is not NAM1.

"Everyone will be on board the plane, and I will be at the security checkpoint answering questions. If you ask them what they are looking for, they will not tell you. All they say is that we are checking something. One day at the checkpoint, I told the lady that I am a Muslim and the person you are looking for is a Christian. So, we are not the same person,” he said.

He further revealed how he was nearly assaulted by Menzgold customers who thought he was the one in possession of their locked-up funds.

“This salah, I got down with my African-wear. One said, is he not the one? And the other said, where is his bodyguard. So, they walked to the side of the car and said something in Hausa. And I responded that I am not the one because I understand Hausa. If I am the one, then they will beat me that day and take their money. If not that, then they will take the car,” Mahmoud recounted.

The frustrated young man whose last birthday was May 16th now depends on friends as escorts whenever he steps out, to avoid harassment.