According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the suspect has been transported to the New Abirem District Police Command for prosecution.

He told Accra-based Starr FM that "The 40-year-old man suspected to have murdered the children and wife at Ntronang based on intelligence have been arrested based on appeal police made to persons who will see him around the vicinity. He was arrested at a village called Nyanoa as we speak he is being transported to New Abirem District Police Command."

Emmanuel Gafa was reported to have fled from the community after the family members were found dead and locked up in their room.

The bodies of his wife, Patience Kpezle, 38, and her two children; Berlinda Gafa,13, and Isaac Nyarko Gafa,11, were found in a decomposing state after police forced to open the door when a report was lodged by the assemblyman of the area.

The assemblyman, Dodzi Samuel, reported to the police an offensive stench emanating from the room.

The late Kpezle and her husband, residents said, had been quarreling since she moved to live with her husband at Akyem Ntronang after they got married.