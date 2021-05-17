RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Police bust 23-year-old who attempted to sacrifice his nephew for money rituals

Authors:

Evans Effah

Police in Sunyani, the capital town of the Bono Region over the weekend arrested and placed in custody Benjamin Adjei, a-23-year-old fashion designer for attempting to sacrifice his nephew for money rituals at Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality.

The items retrieved from the suspect upon his arrest.
23-year-old arrested for attempting to sacrifice his nephew for money rituals Pulse Ghana

According to account by police investigator, Sergeant Benjamin Lartey, the suspect allegedly lured the victim Listowel Adjei, 13, into a taxi cab, but luck eluded him when he was arrested at the Abesim-Tano police barrier on Sunyani-Kumasi highway on their way to the shrine upon a tip-off.

Sergeant Benjamin Lartey opined that the suspect admitted the crime during interrogations and would be arraigned before court on Monday, May 17.

He explained that an informant (name withheld) came to the Abesim police station and reported that he received a phone call from the suspect who solicited his assistance to see a ritualist to help him to sacrifice his nephew for money rituals couple of weeks ago.

“On Saturday May 15, the informant informed the police the suspect had succeeded and lured his nephew into a taxi cab ready to convey him to the place for the rituals."

“So the police laid ambush at Abesim-Tanoso barrier and arrested the suspect,” D/Sgt Lartey indicated to Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Upon the arrest of the suspect, a hand bag containing one big cutlass, a knife, red calico, a big pot, quantities of cola nuts, cowries and a sum of GH₵300.00 was retrieved from him.

