Police bust 23-year-old who attempted to sacrifice his nephew for money rituals

Sergeant Benjamin Lartey opined that the suspect admitted the crime during interrogations and would be arraigned before court on Monday, May 17.

He explained that an informant (name withheld) came to the Abesim police station and reported that he received a phone call from the suspect who solicited his assistance to see a ritualist to help him to sacrifice his nephew for money rituals couple of weeks ago.

“On Saturday May 15, the informant informed the police the suspect had succeeded and lured his nephew into a taxi cab ready to convey him to the place for the rituals."

“So the police laid ambush at Abesim-Tanoso barrier and arrested the suspect,” D/Sgt Lartey indicated to Ghana News Agency (GNA).