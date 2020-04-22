With this stern warning in mind, you can just imagine the conflict of interest situation a Godfearing police officer will find himself in if deployed to arrest a pastor for doing the work of God which is deemed to be in breach of earthly laws.

I n order to avoid incurring the wrath of God, a South African Police officer was caught on camera praying for a pastor who violated lockdown orders before arresting him.

The pastor was reportedly holding a church gathering when mass gatherings have been prohibited during the lockdown in South Africa.

READ ALSO: Voice of God: The inspirational story of a Ghanaian pastor's innovative rooftop farming

A viral video shows the police officer believed to be a Christian praying before the man of God.

The lockdown declared by the President Cyril Ramaphosa commenced midnight on Thursday 26 March 2020 to minimise the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video below: