Evangelist kills pastor, assistant pastor and another member over juju

  • Published:
A Nigerian evangelist, Prosper Peter Okwandu who was arrested following suspicion that he had a hand in the killing of his pastor childhood friend and two other church members has admitted to the crime, with an ‘explanation’.

Pastor Kelechi Iwuanyanwu and his alleged mistress and Woman Leader in the church, Ruth Eze as well as the assistant pastor, Kalu Ikeagwu were reportedly murdered at his residence, located at Umuobia Housing Estate of Abia State in the early hours of October 14.

The founder of Winds of Glory Ministry, Umuahia and his two others members were reportedly slaughtered by assailants who attacked them with machetes.

However, investigations have led to the arrest of Prosper Peter Okwandu who admitted to the offence, but explained that he had taken the pastor to a fetish priest who helped him draw crowd to his ministry. The News Agency of Nigeria reports him as saying the deceased has not shown any appreciation to him after his success, “but started avoiding me.”

“When his ministry was not doing well, he approached me for help and I took him to a native doctor in Ikare, Ondo state, who prepared a charm for him,” the suspect revealed.

The suspect said when Pastor Kelechi Iwuanyanwu begun to make money as a result of the catalyst role he had played by taking him to a native doctor, he had been expecting a financial reward in return as was agreed, but the deceased was enjoying the wealth alone.

Okwandu disclosed that he became bitter and hired the services of some assailants who laid ambush in front of Mr Iwuanyanwu’s residence around midnight.

In his own word, the suspect said:  “As soon as he came back and opened the gate, the boys went into the apartment, where they matcheted the three of them to death.” 

According to him, his original plan was not to kill, but to just rob the pastor of some of his belongings and share the booty with his contract killers. However, it became necessary in their wisdom to kill them because one of the deceased had recognised them.

Prosper Peter Okwandu is reportedly helping the Nigerian authorities in further investigations.

